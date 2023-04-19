Kansas picked up the sweep in a big way with a 12-2 win over Air Force on Wednesday. In the eighth inning, the mercy rule was invoked for the Jayhawks after senior first baseman Cole Elvis hit a solo shot.
Redshirt sophomore infielder Michael Brooks' play, however, made the day and series. Brooks, whose walk-up song is “It Was a Good Day,” had a pair of good days against Air Force. Brooks followed a four-RBI performance in game one with a 4-for-4 day with five RBIs. The UCF transfer also smashed two home runs, the first of his Kansas career.
“He’s the best college third baseman I’ve ever coached,” head coach Dan Fitzgerald said. “He’s as good defensively as you could possibly be, and you look at his swing, and there’s a lot to like. He’s simple and moves the barrel very well.”
Brooks stayed calm and finished the series 8-for-9 with nine RBI, improving his batting average from .224 to .276.
“Just sticking with the approach all season long and just grinding it out,” Brooks said. “I started off slow but just staying with the hitting coaches and grinding it out and doing everything for the team to help us win.”
Another highlight of the day was the pitching of junior right-hander Hunter Cashero. The Kansas City Kansas Community College transfer retired the first 15 batters he faced. Cashero picked up the win after pitching six innings and only giving up two runs with only one strikeout.
“I thought Hunter was outstanding,” Fitzgerald said. “He was so efficient… And to get six complete there was a huge deal.”
Kansas continued its offensive momentum after a 19-run game, striking early and often. Wednesday’s contest marked the third straight game that the Jayhawks have scored more than 10 runs.
“Just staying together and doing everything for the team,” Brooks said, referring to the Jayhawks’ approach in the batter's box. “Getting people over, small ball, whatever it takes to get on base.”
Junior outfielder Janson Reeder started the scoring with an RBI triple in the first-plating freshman infielder Kodey Shojinaga.
The Jayhawks utilized “small ball” in the second to help them score three. A bunt from freshman infielder Cooper Kelly advanced runners to second and third, then Brooks singled in both runners. Elvis capped off the inning with a sacrifice fly to right, extending the Kansas lead to 4-0.
Sophomore right-hander Zach Peters got the start for Air Force and did not make it out of the third inning after he loaded the bases with one out. Senior right-hander Ryan Stohr entered and prevented any damage, getting Kelly to line into a double play.
Brooks continued his hot hitting with a solo shot to the left, the first of his Kansas career, to make it 5-0 in the fourth inning.
The Falcons’ bats finally came to life in the sixth, breaking up the perfect game bid and getting into the scoring column. Air Force led off the inning with back-to-back singles before senior outfielder Blake Covin advanced both runners with a bunt. Junior infielder Sam Kulasingam cashed in, clearing the bases with a double to the right-center field gap. Cashero ended the threat by inducing a ground out to keep the Kansas lead at 5-2.
The Jayhawks got one of the runs back in the next frame, with Brooks igniting the offense once again. The UCF transfer doubled, advanced to third on a passed ball, and eventually scored after a sacrifice fly from Shojinaga to extend the lead to 6-2.
Kansas added five runs in the seventh thanks to timely two-out hitting. Sophomore outfielder Chase Jans and redshirt junior infielder Collier Cranford hit back-to-back doubles to score the first two in the inning. Kelly added another run on a single before Brooks homered again to make it 11-2, giving him five RBIs on the day.
Elvis walked it off via mercy rule with a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth to make it 12-2.
Kansas will face Oklahoma State for a weekend home field series starting on April 21. First pitch for Friday’s game is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.