After providing a major spark off the bench in the first half, freshman guard Bryce Thompson spent the majority of the second half and overtime sitting on the bench in Kansas men’s basketball’s road loss to No. 14 Texas Tuesday.
With junior forward David McCormack in foul trouble, Kansas moved to a small-ball lineup as Thompson checked in a little under six minutes into the game.
Thompson, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound shooting guard from Tulsa, Oklahoma, had (1-for-3 from FT) and two assists, playing the remaining 14 minutes in the first half.
“[The] kids played hard and I’m proud of their effort,” Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said in the postgame press conference. “Certainly we played lights out the first half. I thought Bryce and [Dajuan] Harris were terrific the first half.”
However, when the second half came around, Thompson’s minutes decreased heavily, failing to score in under five minutes of play.
“I didn’t think the second half, our bench was quite as good,” Self said. “We tried to just piecemeal it home and really didn’t, really didn’t play very well the second half on either end.”
Overtime was the same story for Thompson, failing to score in just under a minute and a half of playing time. He didn’t attempt a field goal in the second half and in overtime, only recording one rebound and one turnover.
Some of Thompson’s limited minutes could be attributed to Kansas’ decision to move away from the five-guard lineup in the second half.
“We tried to play through David [McCormack] some of the second half,” Self said. “It worked a few times and of course it didn’t a few times.”
McCormack finished the game with 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting, while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out two assists before fouling out with a minute left in overtime.
After seeing a little under six minutes of playing time in the second half and overtime, Thompson’s final game stat line looked very similar to that of the first half, finishing with 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting, one rebound, two assists, two turnovers and one foul in 20 minutes of play.
With the loss, Kansas moves to 17-8 on the season with a 11-6 record in conference play.
Kansas will close out its regular season slate on Saturday at home against No. 2 Baylor. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.