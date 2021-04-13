Freshman guard Bryce Thompson has entered the transfer portal Tuesday after one freshman season at Kansas. This is the fifth player to enter the transfer portal for the Jayhawks as Thompson looks for a new home.
"While it was a difficult year for many reasons, I am thankful to have had the opportunity to play at the University of Kansas," Thompson said in a tweet on Tuesday. "Thanks to Coach Self and his staff, the doctors, trainers, my teammates and the fans for your support all season long."
In 20 games played, Thompson averaged 4.6 points a game while grabbing 1.5 rebounds and dishing out 1.1 assists. He shot 35.3% this season while shooting 22.2% from three.
“After talking to his family, Bryce let us that he was going to enter the transfer portal,” coach Bill Self said. “I know Bryce had a tough freshman season with injuries but I enjoyed coaching him this year through the ups and downs. We wish nothing but the best for the entire Thompson family moving forward.”
His best performance for the Jayhawks came against Gonzaga in the first game of the season when he scored 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting. He also scored 11 points and shot 5-of-6 at Texas back on February 23rd when the Jayhawks fell to the Longhorns in overtime.
Injuries, however, plagued the five-star freshman from Tulsa, Oklahoma as he suffered multiple injuries throughout the season that kept him out for 10 of the 30 games played.
His first injury was his back in which he suffered back in December while his latest injury had to do with his wrist which sidelined him for almost an entire month.
Thompson will now join Latrell Jossell, Tyon Grant-Foster, Tristan Enaruna, and Gethro Muscudin in the transfer portal as this opens up a scholarship spot for head coach Bill Self and Kansas, assuming both Agbaji and Wilson come back for another year.