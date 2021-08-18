Almost everything within the Kansas football program has seen improvements since the hiring of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold.
Whether it be a culture shift, a new playbook, or learning to welcome in a large amount of former Buffalo Bulls, players and coaches alike must be ready for the first game come September 3.
And that means playing consistent football day in and day out.
“Like a lot of things right now, we just have to be more consistent in doing things in all phases of the game, said Leipold Tuesday. “There are flashes, and for us, before kickoff, we have to keep refining that and see who can consistently do it and those will be the ones that get the most playing time.”
But it’s not just the on-field product that is being talked about. It’s also what is going on behind the scenes. Within just weeks of the beginning of the Leipold era, seven of Leipold's former players at Buffalo entered the transfer portal and eventually committed to Kansas.
Luckily, the core group of players that were familiar with the previous system under Les Miles, now have familiar faces to get them used to the new style of football in Lawrence.
“They [Eddie Wilson and Ronald McGee] brought their culture with them, but have definitely been helping us with the plays and the signaling,” said senior defensive tackle Caleb Sampson. “It has definitely been good having those players here…”
Despite the uncontrollable differences, winning has remained a catalyst, which has pushed this team to new heights every day. The focus, now, is how the team can begin to achieve “game ready” status.
“We talk about being consistently good not occasionally great,” said Kansas football offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki when asked about the team’s progress thus far.
The Jayhawks will host South Dakota at David Booth Memorial Stadium on September 3.