Kansas redshirt junior transfer quarterback Jason Bean is looking for a fresh start in Lawrence following a two-year stint with North Texas.
The Mansfield, Texas native decided to venture out of his home state and enter the transfer portal this past spring. After weighing his options, Bean chose to call Kansas home.
“I am really blessed to be here,” Bean said Tuesday when asked about his transition.
Bean passed for over 1,100 yards with 14 touchdowns, while also rushing for 346 yards as a redshirt sophomore, according to North Texas Athletics. Most notably, he threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns against Appalachian State in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl that same year.
Transitioning from Denton, Texas to Lawrence was a bit of a scenery change, but Bean explained that tradition is one thing that has made the transition both easy and fun.
“There’s a lot of great traditions here, and this is a really big school,” Bean said.
In turn, leaving the Mean Green meant establishing new relationships with coaches and players at Kansas.
“I have a great relationship with him [Leipold] and all the other coaches too,” Bean said. “It’s kind of a relationship that a lot of people don’t really get to have.”
Bean has also enjoyed getting to know his new teammates on campus, especially the wide receivers. The receiving core played a large role in Bean’s debut win over South Dakota last week.
Against South Dakota, Bean connected with six different receivers, totaling 163 passing yards, highlighted by two touchdowns to redshirt freshman Lawrence Arnold.
“I’m really excited about that group and their potential is through the roof,” Bean said. “I’m really excited that those guys are finally getting the recognition that they deserve.”
Not to discredit the coaching staff or the wide receiving core, but creating a bond with the offensive line has also been a priority of Bean’s, as the line protects him every snap.
Despite the challenges that Kansas has previously faced with an inconsistent group, the quarterback has a lot of trust.
“I have that trust with those guys upfront that they are going to do their jobs and give me a chance to stay in the pocket and deliver the ball,” Bean said when asked about the importance of the offensive line.
Bean and the Jayhawks take the field in Conway, South Carolina on Friday for a non-conference matchup against No. 17 Coastal Carolina at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.