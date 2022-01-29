For the third and final time this indoor season, the Kansas track team hosted a meet on Friday afternoon as they competed in the Jayhawk Classic at Anschutz Sports Pavilion. The Jayhawks continued their early season success, setting multiple facility records with numerous season-best performances.
The story of the day came from the sprinting events, as sophomore Cameron Wilmington won both the men’s 60 meter hurdles and the 60 meter dash. The 60 meter hurdle race was a convincing victory for the star sophomore; he won by a whole tenth of a second.
The Jayhawks went 1-2-3-4-5 in the final heat of the hurdles race, giving them the clean sweep with Wilmington taking home the victory. The 60 meter dash was the event of the afternoon, with three runners finishing all within one hundredth of a second of each other.
Wilmington and Lincoln University’s Shemar Fletcher required a photo finish, with Wilmington edging out Fletcher by two thousandths of a second. The sophomore is listed as a hurdler but has shown the ability to have top-end speed and will most likely be used in both events for the rest of the indoor season.
Along with the impressive sprint showcase, the Kansas men’s and women’s team both broke facility records on Friday. On the men’s side, star pole vaulter Zach Bradford broke his facility record twice on Friday, with two impressive jumps over 18 feet (5.75m) putting him at second in the NCAA so far this season.
Bradford has been a consistent piece of the track team for years now, and he looks to compete for an individual national champion. On the women’s side, junior Avryl Johnson set the facility record in the 1,000 meters, finishing with a time of 2:47.82 to break the two-year-old record in that event.
Other highlights from the day included Rylee Anderson winning the women’s high jump, continuing her strong start to the season. Justice Dick also had a convincing victory in the men’s 1,000 meters and a pair of 4x400 meter relay victories to end the day for the Jayhawks.
Friday’s classic was the last time Kansas will be at home for the remainder of the indoor season, but it will be back on the track Feb. 4-5 in Lincoln, Nebraska for the Husker Invitational.