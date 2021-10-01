After losing out on Late Night in the Phog last year due to COVID, the now annual tradition will return to Allen Fieldhouse for the 37th edition, and with full capacity.
Senior forward David McCormack expressed his excitement to return to Allen Fieldhouse for Late Night.
“[I] can’t wait to get back,” McCormack said. “We tried to make it as beneficial as possible last year through Zoom and through live stream, and it's sad to say honestly it wasn't the same. So now that we can have the building packed out again, I can't wait.”
Super-senior guard Chris Teahan also felt that the excitement has been growing among the players in the locker room as Late Night’s return loomed.
“I think all the players are definitely looking forward to it,” Teahan said. “There's just always something about Late Night every single year that gets you kind of going and be like ‘yeah we’re back into this.’”
McCormack isn’t only looking forward to Late Night but for the rest of the season with full capacity.
“[It’ll be] chaos, pandemonium, hectic, love, live, anything that you can imagine,” McCormack said. “It’s going to be something that I wish our newcomers and freshmen last year could understand...but this year, I’m going to be more grateful since we couldn’t experience it last year.”
Head coach Bill Self shares similar feelings with Teahan and McCormack and is ready to have the fans back.
“It’s been a long time since anybody at any school, from a basketball standpoint, has had any fun,” Self said. “You can have fun by winning, but the feel was so much different. This is the first time, and we may be the first team in America to have the opportunity to feel what it’s supposed to feel like. And I hope our fans also think about it as it’s time for us to have some fun too.”
Late Night’s events start on Friday at 11 a.m. with Phog fest, followed by doors opening at 4:30 p.m. for students and 5 p.m. for the public. Late Night in the Phog will start at 6:30 p.m.