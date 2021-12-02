Kansas women’s basketball junior center Taiyanna Jackson affected the game from start to finish in the Jayhawks’ 75-44 rout of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley inside Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday night.

Right off the bat, Jackson made an impact by stealing the ball from UTRGV senior forward Taylor Muff. She showed her athletic ability by running the floor while a player chased her down. She converted the basket in transition, which gave Kansas a 4-2 lead in the first two minutes of the game.

Jackson said she wasn’t scared of the chase-down attempt.

“They can’t block my shot,” said Jackson, who stands at 6-foot-6.

Jackson struggled for a stretch in the first quarter and missed three of her first four shots. Still, she was able to turn it around and finished with a career-high 13 points to go along with four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals.

“She missed a couple of shots early, and I know [she] was frustrated,” coach Brandon Schneider said. “But she stayed focused and impacted the game in a positive way in every aspect.”

While Jackson had an impressive game in the point column and played a team-high 25 minutes, Schneider would like to see her be more aggressive on the boards. Kansas was outrebounded 42-39.

“We’ve been outrebounded now three games in a row,” Schneider said. “Defensive rebounding now is a big weakness of ours, and it’s something we all understand. We see the numbers. We just have to play more physical.”

Jackson agreed and said she needs to be stronger in the paint. The junior from East Chicago, Indiana, tallied most of her points in the third quarter, sinking 4-of-4 layup attempts in the period.

“I can put the ball on the ground in the post,” Jackson said. “I can open up and rip. I can shoot, I just don’t shoot. I don’t know why.”

Junior guard Holly Kersgietersaid this was a solid bounceback game for Jackson after she faced some foul trouble against Tennessee.

“She needed some minutes and a chance to catch back up,” Kersgieter said. “She knows what she can do. This was a good opportunity for her before we have another SEC opponent.”

The 6-1 Jayhawks return to action Sunday when they take on the 5-4 Vanderbilt Commodores. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.