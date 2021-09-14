Freshman outside hitter/libero Caroline Bien was named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week, following a standout performance during the Kansas Invitational this past week.
Kansas Volleyball dominated the Kansas Invitational, going 3-0 while defeating Delaware, Wichita State and Kent State. Bien led the Jayhawks in with 38 total kills and a hitting percentage of .372. Bien also recorded 34 total digs.
During the Kent State game, she had a career-high of 18 digs and 14 kills in the Jayhawks’ straight set victory.
“[She is] pretty fearless,” Kansas head coach Ray Bechard said of Bien. “She takes some pretty aggressive swings in some big moments. Right now she is playing free of mind and we hope she will continue to do that. She does a lot of other things for us as well. She was our best back row defender today.”
Through eight matches, Bien accumulated 69 kills, 75 digs, six blocks and five aces this season.
“I love it,” Bien said. “It feels so at home even though I’ve grown up coming to games in the old Horejsi. The vibes and feelings are amazing.”
Kansas (5-3) will begin the Jayhawk Classic, Sept. 16-18, at the Horejsi Family Athletics Center. The Jayhawks will take on Kansas City Sep. 16. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.