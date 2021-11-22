Kansas volleyball beat Texas Christian University Saturday night in a hard-fought 3-1 match.

Sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford played with high volleyball IQ as she helped the Jayhawks to a commanding win.

“She was really good,” coach Ray Bechard said. “When she plays at that level, she’s as good as anybody in our league at that position.”

While the sophomore’s name wasn’t called on senior night, she played with the poise of a seasoned veteran. Crawford tallied 10 kills and 10 blocks, creating a problem for TCU. In regards to hitting percentage, she had the hot hand too, claiming the .350 mark.

Alongside Crawford, super-senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser and freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien regularly found holes in TCU’s defense. But many of Kansas’ highlight plays would not be possible without the dirty work from freshman setter Camryn Turner, who made diving dig after dig to keep sets alive for the Jayhawks – she finished with a team-high 20 digs.

Late in the third set, the Horned Frogs were not willing to go out so easily as they fought Kansas to the end. Super-senior libero Dani Dennison made a hustle play, nearly diving into the bench bumping the ball clear of the net, giving TCU a 24-22 lead.

With the Jayhawks’ backs against the wall, senior middle blocker Rachel Langs spiked the ball with force, keeping Kansas alive for another play. KU ultimately dropped the third set but looked on to the fourth as they still had a stronghold on the match.

While Kansas had some trouble closing out the Horned Frogs in the third set, the fourth set proved tough as well as TCU crept back, coming within five points, but Bien had the final say as she spiked home the win shutting the door on TCU.

“The win keeps us alive in NCAA Tournament talk,” Bechard said. “I think it will create a little momentum heading into next weekend.”

The Jayhawks head to Manhattan, Kansas next weekend to take on Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown. The first serve on Friday, Nov. 26 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.