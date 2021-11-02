Sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after a record-setting weekend for Kansas volleyball.
The Kansas native racked up her second Defensive Player of the Week title for the Big 12, adding to her three Big 12 Rookie of the Week awards she received last year.
Leading the Jayhawks to a record-breaking night in the team’s first match against the Oklahoma Sooners, Crawford tallied nine blocks of the team’s 24 total, which is now the most in school history in a match. That number also tied for the most blocks in a match in all of NCAA Division 1 volleyball this year, but KU dropped the five-set match.
Following that performance, Crawford recorded another 10 blocks in a rematch with the Sooners, breaking her personal record of nine blocks. She led the team in blocks in both matches, leading to a 1-1 split with Oklahoma.
Not only was Crawford leading on the defensive end, but she was effective on the offensive side as well. Crawford led the team in kills with 13 in their win, with another 10 in the loss to OU.
Ending the weekend with staggering numbers, Crawford finished with 23 kills and 19 blocks in just nine sets, all while hitting for a .255 hitting percentage. Crawford remained efficient on the attack while stopping the Sooners from registering kills.
Crawford and the Jayhawks take on the Mountaineers on Thursday at 5 p.m.