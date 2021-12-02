The bright lights and the big stage didn’t faze Kansas volleyball as the team rode the wave to its first NCAA Tournament win since 2016, defeating the Oregon Ducks 3-0 in straight sets.

Kansas powered past Oregon behind a defensive nightmare from freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien and sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford. The duo up front combined for 25 kills, 11 digs and four blocks in way of a commanding victory against the Pac-12 foe.

“Oh, I knew if I were to give them the ball that they would put it away,” freshman setter Camryn Turner said when asked how effective Bien and Crawford were around the net.

Inside D.J. Sokol Arena, Kansas cheers filled the air as Jayhawk nation showed out in full support Thursday. The Lawrence-like atmosphere, energy and momentum helped KU extend runs in every set.

Throughout the match, Oregon never scored more than two consecutive points, the Kansas coaching staff confirmed postgame. This, in large part, can be attributed to the resiliency and front-line defensive prowess that Kansas showcased.

“Crawford took over the match early,” coach Ray Bechard said. “She dominated early in the attack with her block. I think she changed their [Oregon] mentality offensively a little bit by what she did. So I think that was the biggest influence.”

Leading by two points [13-11] midway through the third set, Bien laid her body on the line with a full extension dig giving Kansas a hint of extra life. Super senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser ultimately controlled the dig and sent a hammer spike onto Oregon’s half, but no hit occurred, Mosser killed it.

Plays like that were noted by Bechard, and he spoke to the freshman’s comfortability.

“For Bien to be comfortable and offensively have really good balance, it speaks really highly of those two kids [Bien and Crawford] and their competitiveness and the confidence they have,” Bechard said.

Kansas takes on Creighton Friday at 7 p.m. with a Sweet Sixteen berth on the line.

“I hope we play our best, we’ll need to,” Bechard said. “I’m sure it will be a great challenge...but we would hope that we could have some epic showdowns that we have had in the past.”