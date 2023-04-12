Kansas defeated Texas Southern in the series finale 11-7 on Wednesday afternoon. The Jayhawks have now won nine of their last 10 games and are 7-0 at Hoglund Ballpark.
Junior right-hander Hunter Cashero brought home his first win in his Kansas career. The Kansas City Kansas Community College transfer pitched six innings and allowed only three runs. Despite giving up nine hits in his start, Cashero secured the victory and his first quality start.
The Jayhawks used a big six-run first to push ahead of the Tigers and never looked back. Kansas scored 11 runs on 10 hits, led by a three-hit day from junior outfielder Luke Leto. Freshman infielder Kodey Shojinaga hit a 2-for-5 day with three RBI, including a two-run home run.
Texas Southern wasted no time getting to Cashero, as junior designated hitter Daalen Adderley knocked a solo shot over the left-field fence giving the Tigers an early 1-0 lead.
Kansas bounced back in a big way, scoring six runs in the next frame. The Jayhawks sent 12 batters to the plate and scored all the runs with two outs. Shojinaga started the rally, beating the throw on a chopper to the shortstop. Leto followed with an RBI single of his own before redshirt sophomore first baseman Sam Hunt and redshirt sophomore infielder Jackson Cobb hit back-to-back doubles, making it 5-1.
After a shaky first inning, Cashero settled in, tossing shutout innings in the second and third.
The Jayhawks added a pair of runs in the third with a pair of RBI groundouts from freshman outfielder Jackson Kline and redshirt sophomore outfielder Mike Koszewski.
Texas Southern loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth inning, but Cashero was able to limit the damage. The Tigers scored one run on a sacrifice fly, then Cashero picked off the runner at first and struck out the next batter to leave Kansas with an 8-2 lead.
The Tigers added a run in the sixth inning with an RBI triple from senior first baseman Ron Brown. Brown, who was pinch-hitting, got past the diving reach of Kline.
Cashero’s day ended after six innings, notching a quality start. Sophomore right-hander Stone Evers replaced him and tossed a scoreless seventh and eighth inning.
Kansas tacked on another run in the seventh with an RBI infield single from redshirt sophomore infielder Michael Brooks to make it 9-3.
Shojinaga made it back-to-back days with a home run when he hit a two-run homer to left in the eighth to give Kansas an 11-3 lead.
Freshman right-hander Parker Grant took the mound for the ninth and recorded the first two outs before junior right-handed JJ Tylicki gave up three runs. Sophomore left-hander Gavin Brasosky entered the game, gave up a run, and finally recorded the final out.
Kansas will take on Kansas State for a weekend series beginning on April 14. First pitch for Friday’s game is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.