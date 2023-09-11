Following a 34-23 victory over Illinois to start the season 2-0, Kansas football will travel to Reno, Nevada this weekend to face the Nevada Wolf Pack.
In speaking about the week two win, head coach Lance Leipold noted a few important factors in the game.
“We played really hard. That was a physical football game… and I was really pleased with the way we went about playing,” Leipold said. “Obviously, we shifted a little bit in the second half. We had a chance to put the game away and we didn’t. We settled for two field goals, so we’ve got plenty to work on.”
While Leipold did admit the game got away from the Jayhawks in the second half, he didn’t necessarily fault the team’s efforts for this outcome.
“I didn’t sense a letdown,” Leipold said. “Sometimes you get ahead and the sideline gets a bit loose and there’s some things that happen, but I didn’t sense that per se… Then you take the two targeting calls and one other that kind of hurt us… then those reviews happen and all that stuff, the whole flow of the game just got away.”
Leipold said that the program appealed both targeting calls on junior cornerback Cobee Bryant and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Austin Booker, but both appeals were denied. Bryant and Booker will not be eligible to play the first half of Saturday’s game.
One important aspect of the game this weekend is the fact that the Jayhawks will be going on a road trip to the Mountain Standard Time zone for the first time under Leipold, which presents its own type of challenge.
“We’re going to shift our day a little bit as we start to travel and play these night games,” Leipold said. “When we get there and how we ramp up, we’re going to let them sleep a little longer in the morning.” Leipold also noted “It’s pretty tough with no sleep,” so the team will be staying in Reno after the game, getting some sleep, and then heading back to Lawrence.
Another problem that the Jayhawks will face this weekend is the health status of three key players.
Leipold said that junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, junior wide receiver Luke Grimm, and junior running back Devin Neal all did “very little” in Sunday’s practice. He hopes that the extra off-day this week will pay off and allow these players to get healthy and get the needed reps before game day.
“Luke and Devin will be the ones that’ll probably be the ones in question [for Saturday].” Leipold also mentioned that redshirt senior Jason Bean took all team reps at quarterback yesterday.
Other injury issues involve Kansas’ defense. “I still don't know if our defense has lined up five consecutive days with everybody out there,” Leipold said. He still remains confident in their ability though, saying, “We do have guys who can go out there and play, and if you can weather the storm of those guys not being out there, it just increases your depth.”
Nevada’s style of play is similar to that of which Kansas is hoping to diminish with a strong defense.
“We’ve gotta be consistent at establishing the line of scrimmage and making teams one-dimensional offensively,” he said. “When we’re able to use a lot of guys and keep them fresh it really adds to the complexity of everything that we do.”
The Jayhawks will look to extend their winning streak Saturday night, Sept. 16 in Reno, as they take on the Wolfpack in a 9:30 p.m. kickoff. The game can be watched on CBS Sports Network.