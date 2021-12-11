Growing up in Burlington, Kansas, the Braun family had two Christmas trees, one for the kids: Parker, Christian and Landon, and one for the entire family.

On the kids tree, there were two types of decorations: Kansas ornaments and Missouri ornaments. One night while Christian’s parents were sleeping, he snuck into the living room where the tree stood.

Christian, just 7-years-old, began to take off the Mizzou ornaments and place them on the floor. Then, he stomped on them, shattering them into pieces and pushed them underneath the tree skirt so no one would notice.

The next morning when his mom, Lisa, woke up she saw that half the ornaments were missing.

“I go ‘what in the world’ and he [Christian] says ‘I don't want Missouri [ornaments] on my tree,’ Lisa told the Kansan Friday. “And I'm like, ‘well, what about if I do’, and he was having none of it. So he’s always been that way.”

Ever since Christian’s parents, Donnie and Lisa, got married, it has been a house divided. Donnie played one-year of basketball at Kansas, while Lisa was on the women’s basketball team at Missouri.

Just about a year after the junior guard committed to Kansas, the Border Showdown was renewed, nearly seven years after the ‘last dance.’ At that time, Christian’s brother Parker was a freshman forward at Missouri, so it all made sense. Parker is no longer in Columbia, as he entered the transfer portal last spring and signed to Santa Clara, but the rivalry still remains a talking point for the family.

From the outside looking in, many may think that Lisa would be supporting her alma mater while Donnie cheers on the Jayhawks, but it’s not like that, especially that their son is now a part of the game. And for the rest of the family that will be in attendance, it all comes down to supporting one another.

“I'm bringing my brother, Mike and my brother Mark and my sister Laurie, who all played there and my sister-in-law who was an 11-time All-American heptathlete, hall-of-famer there [Missouri], and they're all going to be be repping KU because they love their nephew,” Lisa said.

“I’m the baby of seven and my mom had seven kids in nine years, so we are extremely tight,” Lisa said. “And we've always supported one another, we've always been each other's biggest fans. And, and I do the same for their children, they do the same for mine.”

But the long time rivalry has never been about hatred, just about good basketball.

“I've never been like that,” Lisa said when talking about the feud between the two schools. ‘When I played, I understood the rivalry. And of course, you got to have that edge when you're playing and competing. But me and my husband have always appreciated good athletes, good ballplayers, good programs.”

“Do I appreciate the rivalry, I absolutely do,” Lisa said. “I'm glad it's back. This is for the fans."