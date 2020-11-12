Class of 2021 four-star forward KJ Adams signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Kansas men's basketball Wednesday.
Checking in at 6'7", a Forward from Austin, Texas
Adams is one of two recruits in the class of 2021 committed to play for the Jayhawks. Kansas’ other class of 2021 commit Zach Clemence, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound power forward, will sign his National Letter of Intent Saturday.
The 6-foot-7, 200-pound power forward from Austin, Texas, is ranked No. 54 by ESPN and is ranked No. 92 nationally by 247Sports.
"KJ is a jack of all trades. I think KJ is a big guard that can play inside," Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said in a Kansas Athletics news release. “He’s a physically gifted youngster that can defend the five too.”
As a junior at Westlake High School last year, Adams averaged 22.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, leading his team to a 33-2 record.
“KJ is a guy that can play with the ball in his hands,” Self said. “He can be a tremendous physical presence in the game and certainly he is well beyond his years in that regard. I look forward to coaching his versatility."