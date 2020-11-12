KJ Adams from Thanksgiving Hoopfest in 2019

KJ Adams participates in Thanksgiving Hoopfest in 2019.

 Screengrab from Courtside Films on YouTube

Class of 2021 four-star forward KJ Adams signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Kansas men's basketball Wednesday. 

Adams is one of two recruits in the class of 2021 committed to play for the Jayhawks. Kansas’ other class of 2021 commit Zach Clemence, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound power forward, will sign his National Letter of Intent Saturday. 

The 6-foot-7, 200-pound power forward from Austin, Texas, is ranked No. 54 by ESPN and is ranked No. 92 nationally by 247Sports

"KJ is a jack of all trades. I think KJ is a big guard that can play inside," Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said in a Kansas Athletics news release. “He’s a physically gifted youngster that can defend the five too.”

As a junior at Westlake High School last year, Adams averaged 22.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, leading his team to a 33-2 record. 

“KJ is a guy that can play with the ball in his hands,” Self said. “He can be a tremendous physical presence in the game and certainly he is well beyond his years in that regard. I look forward to coaching his versatility."