WICHITA — Class of 2021 four-star forward Zach Clemence signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Kansas men’s basketball in a ceremony at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita on Saturday.
Zachary Clemence is officially signed to @KUHoops. “This day has been great so far,” Clemence said. “Everything has happened just how I wanted it to.”@BIGZTEXAS pic.twitter.com/RnnLf8SDyd— Jacob Polacheck (@JacobPolacheck) November 14, 2020
“This day has been great so far,” Clemence told the Kansan. “Everything has happened just how I wanted it to.”
Clemence is one of two recruits in the class of 2021 signed to play for the Jayhawks. Kansas’ other class of 2021 commit KJ Adams, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward, signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.
Clemence also had offers from Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, Baylor, TCU, Arkansas, Texas and Grand Canyon.
“It’s going to be nice,” Clemence said. “I’ve been playing against [Adams] since the first time I ever played basketball. It’ll be fun to be on his team this time.”
The 6-foot-9, 210-pound power forward from San Antonio is ranked No. 43 nationally by ESPN and ranked No. 60 nationally by 247Sports.
Clemence said Kansas fans should expect him to contribute as a shooter next year. He also said his conversations with the Kansas coaching staff helped make his decision to come to Lawrence.
“Just the relationship with the coaching staff and the whole thing altogether [was great],” Clemence said. “I just felt like it was a great fit and meant to be a thing.”