Just one day after committing to Kansas football, Jacobe Chester already has national championship aspirations.
“Just know when I get there, you’re going to get a dog and somebody who’s going to work hard,” Chester said in an interview with the Kansan Tuesday evening. “I’m going to do my best to bring a national championship to Kansas.”
Chester, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound safety from Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas, announced his commitment to Kansas Monday evening over offers from Colorado, Houston, Illinois State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech and UNLV, among others.
COMMITTED. #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/Qkm9dTgyTl— Jacobe Chester (@JacobeChester) March 2, 2021
“The relationship with the coaches: they always showed a lot of love, always kept it real,” Chester said. “It wasn’t always about football. They asked about my life, family and really always kept it real with me.”
Chester noted his numerous relationships with people close to the Kansas program as a primary factor in his decision.
“My seven-on-seven coach is real close with the coaches at Kansas. One of my coaches at Fort Bend Marshall is close with the coaches at Kansas,” he said.
Chester is also close with class of 2021 Kansas wide receiver commit Kelan Robinson.
“He played on my seven-on-seven team and he’s at Kansas now,” Chester said. “Then, some other guys like Quay Davis, I know him. There are people I know that are also there."
With Chester’s commitment, the Jayhawks currently have the nation’s No. 36-ranked recruiting class in 2022, according to 247Sports.
“It’s going to be great, for sure,” Chester said. “We’re going to have some dogs come in. My boy Xavion (Brice) at receiver, he played on my seven-on-seven team and we’re really close.”
Chester joins three-star safety Caldra Williford and three-star cornerback Dewaun Mack among KU’s 2022 defensive back commitments.
Kansas football’s 2021 recruiting class is also highly-touted, coming in as the nation’s No. 51-ranked recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
“With the players they’ve brought in, I feel like they have a lot of potential to do great things and win a national championship in the future,” Chester said.
Chester’s younger brother, Caleb, made headlines last month when he became one of the first players in the class of 2025 to receive an offer from Kansas football.
“I don’t think it really had a big impact on me making my decision, but it was just a moment for me and him that was really exciting,” Chester said of his brother’s offer. “I was so happy for him. It was just a real blessing moment."