Class of 2022 forward Braeden Moore has received an offer from Kansas men’s basketball, he announced Sunday evening.
Blessed to have received an offer from the University of Kansas. pic.twitter.com/mLaaof71mE— Braeden Moore (@braeden_moore_) January 11, 2021
“Obviously receiving an offer from coach [Bill] Self was very exciting and awesome,” Moore told the Kansan. “Coach Self was very easy to speak with and my family is impressed with the coaching staff.”
The 6-foot-8, 210-pound small forward from Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville said he's impressed by the "level of basketball and overall history" of Kansas men's basketball.
“The coaching staff is great and it appears that they have a great culture,” Moore said. “And of course, the large support from the local community is huge.”
Moore’s recruitment has blown up in recent weeks, as he's picked up offers from Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, St. John’s and Memphis since Dec. 31.
He also holds offers from Arizona State, Boston College, James Madison, SMU, TCU, San Diego State, Rutgers, Old Dominion, Ohio, Western Illinois, Oral Roberts, Rice and UC Davis.
“I have a lot of family in the Kansas/Missouri area which makes KU attractive,” he said. “All of my recent interest makes me want to work harder to become the best player and, more importantly, the best teammate that I can be.”
Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 52 power forward in the class of 2022, Moore describes himself as a ‘European-style player’, drawing the nickname "Lil Porzingis."
“I play somewhat like [Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis] and I also look like him,” Moore said. “Coaches like that I can guard the post and the wing. They really like my versatility to play positions 3-5."
“The game has moved to be more position-less and that fits my style of play very well," he continued.