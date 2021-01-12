Class of 2022 forward Isaac Traudt has received an offer from Kansas men’s basketball, he told the Kansan Friday.
“I was super excited about the offer from coach [Bill] Self,” Traudt said. “It was a great feeling that I’ll never forget.”
The 6-foot-9, 205-pound power forward from Grand Island Senior High School in Grand Island, Nebraska, said "KU is arguably the best basketball program of all time."
“They have had numerous [players make it to the NBA], especially during coach Self’s tenure,” he said. “Every year they are right at the top of the rankings and continue to improve throughout the year.”
“What appeals to me about their program is how well they are coached and how hard they play," Traudt continued. "Coach Self also gives his players a lot of freedom and develops guys at a high level.”
Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 11 power forward and No. 58 overall prospect in the class of 2022, Traudt describes himself as a "wing that can do a bit of everything offensively."
Last season, Traudt averaged 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 25 games played as a sophomore.
“I’m a good shooter and I have a nice feel for the game,” he said. “I’m getting better defensively and rebounding. I’m also becoming a better leader.”
Traudt also holds offers from Oklahoma State, Louisville, Georgetown, Ole Miss, Iowa, Kansas State, Oregon, Purdue, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, and Minnesota, among other schools.