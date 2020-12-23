After landing its first class of 2022 commitment in Kyle Cuffe Jr. Sunday, Kansas men’s basketball was back on the recruiting trail, extending an offer to four-star guard Nick Smith Monday.
“I just know they’re one of the top schools in America,” Smith told the Kansan Wednesday. “They’re one of the blue bloods.”
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Kansas! #GOJAYHAWKS ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/BwJ5oIaRnn— Nick Smith Jr (@ntsmith1402) December 21, 2020
The 6-foot-4, 170-pound shooting guard from Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood, Arkansas, said loyalty is a big factor when making his college decision.
“I’m looking for [a program] that’s going to believe in my ability,” he said. “I’m big on loyalty and meaning what you say."
“Going to college is a big step, period, especially when you are down there by yourself," Smith continued. "If you tell me something and I go down there and it becomes the opposite, it becomes a problem."
Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 shooting guard and No. 25 overall prospect in the class of 2022, Smith said Kansas is recruiting him to be a combo guard.
“I play the one and the two,” he said. “A lot of people know me as a scorer, but I don’t really consider myself a scorer. I can pass and do anything on the floor. I can do anything that the coaches will tell me to do.”
Despite being unfamiliar with Cuffe’s game, Smith is unconcerned by the notion of playing alongside another highly-touted guard.
“I can play with somebody else that’s a top dude because I’ve been doing it all my life,” Smith said. “That wouldn’t be anything new to me.”
Smith also holds offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, St. John’s, Alabama, Baylor, Georgetown, Kansas State, Murray State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oral Roberts, Saint Louis, Southern Miss, Texas, and Tulsa, among other schools.