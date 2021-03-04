Kansas football has maintained consistent contact with class of 2022 receiver and cornerback Jocelyn Malaska since extending an offer back in October.
“It’s been a lot of love from the whole coaching staff,” Malaska said in an interview with the Kansan Tuesday evening. “They’ve been sending me a lot of mail. It’s been nothing but love."
“They want you to be successful in the classroom, and they want you to be successful on the field. The coaching staff is amazing.”
Malaska, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound wide receiver and cornerback from Bethany High School in Bethany, Oklahoma, is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 110 cornerback in the class of 2022.
“I like to play aggressively. I’m also a ball hawk,” Malaska said. “I’m a really good kid and you’ll get a hard-working kid on and off the field.”
Malaska says he’s not sure when he will be committing to a school, but listed two main factors in his decision.
“Coaching and education,” Malaska said.
Malaska also holds an offer from Eastern Michigan.
Kansas currently has the No. 36-ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2022, according to 247Sports.com.