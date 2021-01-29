Class of 2022 offensive tackle Brock Burns announced his de-commitment from Kansas football via social media Wednesday.
I would like to thank The University of Kansas and their coaching staff for recruiting me, but after thoughts and prayers with my family I have decided to Decommit and open up my recruiting‼️ Jeremiah 29:11 @EarlGill10 pic.twitter.com/9wTCgOmcRV— Brock Burns (@BrockBurns54) January 28, 2021
The 6-foot-4, 275 pound offensive tackle from Ozark High School in Ozark, Arkansas, had been committed to Kansas since Aug. 2, 2020.
“I would like to thank The University of Kansas and their coaching staff for recruiting me, but after thoughts and prayers with my family I have decided to De-commit and open my recruiting,” Brock said on Twitter.
Burns was recruited by Kansas offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon and offensive line coach Luke Meadows. Dearmon, however, is reportedly headed to Middle Tennessee State as offensive coordinator.
Dearmon was the coach who recruited Burns, so reports of him leaving could have spurred this decision.
"[Dearmon is] just a really good guy," Burns told the Kansan. "He’s a really good role model I would want to have in my college life. When I’m becoming a man in college I would really like to be around him."
Without Dearmon at Kansas, Burns has taken a step back to look at all of his options. Burns was also recruited by Arkansas, Tulane, and Colorado, among other schools before his original commitment to Kansas.
Burns said he still considers all schools an option still, including Kansas, and will make his final decision soon.