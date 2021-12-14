Kansas football has picked up another in-state recruit from the class of 2022 in safety Mason Ellis, who was previously committed to North Dakota State University.

Ellis didn’t receive an offer from Kansas until after committing to NDSU. He had also received offers from Emporia State, New Mexico State and South Dakota State. When the Kansas offer had rolled in, he had altered his plans.

“I mean, both places were really cool,” Ellis said. “I love both coaches from both programs, but I think just kind of hearing what they had to say about the program and where it's headed and kind of their plans and where they see me, it just interested me a lot.”

During his senior year at Mulvane High School, Ellis had racked up 37.5 tackles, 23 of them were solo and 29 assisted. Also, he had 14 pass breakups along with four interceptions.

Ellis had been in conversations with the coaching staff for a while, and made his decision process a little bit easier.

“I've been building relationships with all the coaches,” Ellis said. “I really trust [Lance] Leipold and all the other coaches and kind of what they're telling me.”

Ellis is yet another defensive back added to the recruiting class of 2022 that also includes three-star recruits, and a recently added transfer in Craig Young from Ohio State.

Mulvane, the hometown of Mason Ellis, is a little over two hours away from Lawrence. Growing up a Kansas fan made this decision even sweeter.

“It means the world to me,” Ellis said. “I mean, it's always been a dream of mine.”