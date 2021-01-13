Class of 2023 five-star forward Omaha Biliew has picked up an offer from Kansas men’s basketball, he told the Kansan Wednesday.
“It’s a feeling you can’t really explain,” Biliew said. “It’s a dream school that everybody dreams of [playing for]. The players that they produce and the history of Kansas gives them their identity. Just to be offered by them is a blessing.”
The 6-foot-8, 200-pound power forward from Waukee Senior High School in Waukee, Iowa, listed multiple factors that appeal to him about the Kansas program.
“[Kansas coach] Bill Self, the arena, the fans and the environment from the energy they bring,” Biliew said. “They come out to Iowa and I’ve been watching them since I was a kid. Everything that they bring every time they play and their background.”
Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 power forward and No. 4 overall prospect in the class of 2023, Biliew said his game is "indescribable."
“It’s hard for me to describe my game because I can do a lot of things,” he said. “You might get the whole package. It’s one of a kind.”
Biliew also holds offers from Nebraska, Western Illinois, Hampton, Michigan, Western Kentucky, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois and Iowa.
He said building relationships with coaches will be a deciding factor in his recruitment.
“Trust and a coach that’s going to hold me accountable and push me to be the best that I can be,” Biliew said. “Someone to push me to reach the levels I’m trying to get to.”
Biliew said the next step in his recruitment will be to visit schools.
“Just to be able to go down there,” he said. “Go on a visit and see what Rock Chalk is really about.”