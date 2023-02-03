Sophomore forward Zach Clemence has made quite the progression over the last few games, including the 90-78 win over Kansas State.
In just 15 minutes of playing time against the Wildcats, Clemence had five points, three rebounds, three blocks, one steal and one assist.
“The last few games have been good for me,” Clemence said. “I’ve just been going, doing everything I can every day just to get better, and I think that's been a huge part of my success.”
There hasn’t been a certain area of focus for Clemence's effort, which showed his ability to contribute on both sides of the ball.
“I focus just on the whole thing. I think that's what everyone should do at some point,” Clemence said. “There's some things you need to focus on more than others. Overall you’ve got to focus on the whole thing. So, just doing that, I just feel like I've done pretty well a lot of things in the last game, so I just think that paid off.”
Clemence hasn’t been playing as loose or looking to score as much offensively, going 2-of-4 from the field last game.
“Just trying to get back into the thing, just get back in the flow of the game,” Clemence said. “So, I think that's a huge part of me not taking some of those shots.”
Getting into the flow of things can be difficult, especially when the playing time can come in waves due to the competition within the five-spot. This limits Clemence to only averaging six minutes per game.
“It's a grind. Basketball's a grind. It's not the easiest thing, but I think that's why a lot of people like it. And that's one of the reasons I like it because it's not the easiest thing.”
The competition for playing time has only brought the group of big men closer together, especially with the competition of the Big 12 Conference.
“I think it's just the whole bigs group is real close at this point,” Clemence said. “I think we're just relying on each other at this point because injuries and stuff like that.”
That group relying on each other will be crucial, as the slate only continues to get more challenging throughout the rest of the season.
“Now this league is so good this year,” Clemence said. “I think any team, you'd have to bring it every game. It’s just too hard not to, and if you don't, you're just gonna start seeing games fall.”
The Jayhawks are in action next against Iowa State on Saturday. Tip-off from Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.