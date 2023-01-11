Kansas sophomore forward Zach Clemence had missed 19 consecutive three-point attempts going into Tuesday’s contest, a streak that dated back to the last time the Jayhawks saw the Oklahoma Sooners in Allen Fieldhouse in 2022.
His last successful three was a game-changer for Kansas in Feb. 2022, with the shot pulling the Jayhawks ahead of the Sooners 58-57 in the second half. Clemence’s three sparked a rally for Kansas, going on to win that meeting 71-69.
Tuesday night, Clemence finally found success from downtown against, coincidentally, the Oklahoma Sooners.
There’s just something about Clemence against Oklahoma.
Though Clemence’s three-point bucket was his lone score in the last meeting, the ability to step up when the team needs him was enough to give head coach Bill Self confidence in his performance against the Sooners.
“I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t know who I was going to put it, Zach or [freshman forward Zuby Ejiofor] when I sub [sophomore forward KJ Adams],” Self said postgame. “I did Zach, but the biggest reason was because he did so well against Oklahoma last year.”
Clemence has seen limited minutes all season, averaging 5.9 minutes per game, and has faced heavy struggles in the time he’s been on the floor. Going scoreless in his first ten appearances of the season, Clemence didn’t even record his first bucket until the West Virginia matchup on Jan. 7.
Still, despite season-long struggles for the Kansas big, Clemence found his footing Tuesday night, going three-for-six from the field and two-for-three from the line. In all, Clemence tallied 10 points for his first double-digit night since Nov. 21, 2021, against Stony Brook.
“I knew he had a couple of good days of practice, so I’m glad I made that decision,” Self said. “...Those 10 points were really important for us.”
Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser took note of Clemence’s shooting woes this season heading into the game and was surprised to see him find success from behind the arc.
“We weren't expecting Clemence to pick-and-pop and hit two threes, but he did," Moser said postgame. Given his previous three-point drought, chances are, fans weren’t expecting it, either.
Two early fouls saw Clemence on the bench for a period of time, but his overall impact was felt throughout the game, especially alongside fellow big Adams. The two combined accounted for 32 of the Jayhawks’ points on Tuesday, with Adams posting a career-high 22 of them.
“Our two bigs combined for 32 points, and that’s something we haven’t had anything close to that all year long,” Self said regarding Kansas finding its way to the finish line in a tough contest.
Clemence and the Jayhawks will be back in action on Saturday against Iowa State. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m., with a special celebration of 125 years of Kansas Basketball at halftime.