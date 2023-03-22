Sophomore forward Zach Clemence and sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford entered their names into the transfer portal on Wednesday.
It looked like both players could have had bigger roles on the 2023 team than they did on the 2022 team, but neither played very much.
Clemence only had double-digit minutes in four games on the year. He was a high school teammate of freshman guard Gradey Dick at Sunrise Christian Academy, whose biggest positive from his time at Kansas will be his performances against Oklahoma. The home win against the Sooners is the only game in which he reached double figures this season, where he scored 10 points.
Pettiford enters the portal after a two-year career at Kansas riddled by injuries. After Saturday’s season-ending loss to Arkansas, Pettiford told reporters that he was striving to play next to starting point guard Dajuan Harris next year.
Pettiford’s most memorable moment at Kansas was his game-winner against Wisconsin, in which he went up and under off of a rebound to take the lead with under one second to go in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Pettiford and Clemence join redshirt senior forward Cam Martin in entering the portal.