No. 8 Kansas men’s basketball survived a close 71-69 contest with the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Freshman forward Zach Clemence, who returned to the court for the first time since Jan. 8, proved to be a key factor in the Jayhawks’ win.
Clemence entered the game for the first time with just over nine minutes remaining in the second half, following a turnover from senior forward David McCormack. Within two minutes of floor time, Clemence drained a go-ahead three to give Kansas a 58-57 lead.
“That’s like my favorite shot, is that pick and pop,” Clemence said. “I was pretty confident in shooting it.”
Kansas’ bench contributed three points and three rebounds to Saturday’s win – all of which can be attributed to Clemence. His shot added to Kansas’ 11-0 run and helped the Jayhawks take a 63-57 lead over the Sooners with four minutes left to play.
On the defensive end, Clemence put pressure on Oklahoma’s senior forward Tanner Groves in the post and kept him away from the rim. Groves tallied 19 total points, but after Clemence entered the game, he committed three personal fouls and did not make another shot.
“He [Clemence] was the only big that could edge a ball screen and get back to Groves,” coach Bill Self said. “He responded well, he made a big shot, but more importantly, I thought defensively he was active… I think he played a big role in us winning.”
Despite shutting Groves down and leading by eight in the second half, Kansas almost blew another late-game lead.
The Jayhawks went 6-for-12 from the free throw line inside of the final two minutes, allowing the Sooners to cut it to a one-point game. Redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson hit 1-for-2 from the line with 14 seconds remaining to extend Kansas’ lead.
“I was pretty confident until we missed every free throw,” junior guard Christian Braun said on how Kansas played in the final minutes. “We finished the job, and it’s important to get wins, you know, especially at home so we protect the home court.”
Braun finished with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Wilson put up 22 points and nine rebounds. McCormack and senior guard Ochai Agbaji both tallied 11 points apiece. With the win, Kansas improves to 20-4 on the season and 9-2 in Big 12 Conference play.
Kansas looks to snag another conference win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at home on Monday. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. on ESPN.