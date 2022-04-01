NEW ORLEANS – Kansan Sports Editor Nathan Swaffar talked with Villanovan Co-Editor-in-Chief Colin Beazley to discuss Saturday’s Final Four matchup between Kansas and Villanova.
Swaffar: Villanova, which has seemingly been underrated all season, made it out of an incredibly difficult region. How have they gotten this far?
Beazley: "I'd say the reason Villanova has been underrated all season is because Villanova played an obscene schedule straight at the beginning of the year. First weekend, they traveled across the country to UCLA, they played Baylor away, they played just a number of really, really talented teams. So they picked up, I think it was, three or four losses in non-conference play. And because of that, the record hasn't just looked as good as it possibly could have,” Beazley said. “Then Villanova struggled in early Big East play, immediately lost a road game at Creighton, which was a brutal way to start. Since then, it's been a lot better. In terms of the east regional play, Villanova has had a couple of difficult matchups against teams with size, which is something Villanova doesn't really have and they've struggled there. They've played against Ohio State and won, played against Michigan and won, and they played against a team that basically tried to out-Villanova, Villanova in Houston. And now, Villanova stands in the final 80 minutes away from a national championship.”
Swaffar: How badly does the Justin Moore injury hurt how this team plays? How challenged is Nova’s depth now that they’re down a huge player in an already thin squad?
Beazley: “Coming into postseason play in the Big East tournament, Villanova played seven guys, just seven guys, that was it in the Big East Tournament. Right after it, freshmen Jordan Longino went down with an injury in practice, cutting seven guys to six. And now six to five with this Justin Moore injury. It can't be overstated how [big] that was,” Beazley said. “Jay [Wright] talked in the press conference yesterday about how they're going to give more minutes to Eric Dixon, who's a big man who's already started already playing a lot. They're going to get more playing time to Caleb Daniels, who's technically the sixth man, but he plays starter minutes, and even mentioned the name of Trey Patterson, who's a freshman who literally has not played all year. It's going to be all hands on deck for Villanova.”
Swaffar: Collin Gilespie has been this team’s leader all season long and has as much tournament experience as anybody, how does his leadership and experience raise this team’s ceiling?
Beazley: “Collin is also dealing with an injury which is even worse. He has a habit of just making the right basketball play at every moment. He's the clear top guy on the Villanova offense, but he's never the one to force up a shot. Yet whenever it comes down to a close game, and you need a shot at the very end, you're giving the ball to Collin Gillespie,” Beazley said. “Against Houston, he made one field goal all game, and it was the most important shot of the game. When Houston got to within two and everyone in the AT&T Center was on their feet, he made that shot, silenced the Houston crowd, and put it in the win column for Villanova. His leadership can't be overstated. The team tics when he does. He controls the pace, he controls the tempo, he controls the offense, he coaches a ton. Pretty much whenever Villanova needs a play, they put the ball in Collin's hands, and Collin delivers pretty much every time throughout this season.”
Swaffar: Who is an under-the-radar player KU needs to look out for?
Beazley: “Because Villanova has such a short rotation, all of the guys who play are pretty clearly in the spotlight. Expectations are on Collin, Jermaine [Samuels], Brandon Slater, Caleb Daniels, Eric Dixon, but in terms of the bench guys, the spotlight is on Brian Antoine,” Beazley said. “He came in as a five-star recruit. He's in his junior season now, and he just hasn't been able to put any stretch of game time together. He's always been injured, he's dealt with pretty much every injury you can possibly deal with. Because of that, he hasn't gotten to play very much. Now, suddenly, in the Final Four, this is going to be his moment. He's going to be asked for 10-15 minutes off the bench when he hasn't played 10-15 minutes since, I don't know, he might have gotten some minutes against Delaware in that blowout, but he hasn't played meaningful minutes in a while. This is the game where, if he can do something, he can rewrite his Villanova legacy.”
Swaffar: How does this game play out and what’s your score prediction?
Beazley: “When I've looked at this game, and I've done my research, I've looked at everything and every single metric point towards KU. Everything that makes sense, all sorts of rationale, it's KU’s advantage,” Beazley said. “However, I thought that way against Houston. I've seen it before with metrics, and I've seen the games that Villanova doesn't really have a right to win, Villanova ends up winning. I think if Villanova is able to make this a very ugly basketball game, similar to the way the Houston game was, I think Villanova can win if they can minimize the possessions that Kansas has and slow the game down. Go to the free-throw line a fair amount. I think Villanova can win, but if Kansas is able to play at the tempo that Kansas wants to play at, it's going to be a Jayhawk victory. So with that being said, I'm going to go with 58-54 Villanova. However, I wouldn't be surprised if it goes in a much different way.”