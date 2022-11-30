Sophomore cornerback Cobee Bryant was named to the All-Big 12 Conference First Team as he was the only member of the Jayhawks' to receive first team honors. Four Jayhawks' finished with second team honors.
Bryant’s year was full of playmaking in some of Jayhawks’ biggest wins of the year. He finished the year with 34 tackles, eleven pass breakups, three interceptions, a forced fumble, and a blocked kick.
In all three of the Jayhawks’ conference wins, Bryant recorded an interception, including the game sealing 86 yard interception return for a touchdown in overtime in a win over West Virginia.
Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels earned second team all conference honors for leading the Jayhawks' to bowl eligibility.
He finished the year with 1470 yards passing to go along with 13 touchdown passes. He also accumulated 404 yards rushing with six touchdowns. All of these stats were compiled in just eight games, as he missed four games with a shoulder injury.
When Daniels started for the Jayhawks, they were 5-3.
The man that Daniels took snaps from, redshirt senior center Mike Novitsky, also made the second team. Novitsky, who made the switch to Kansas from Buffalo along with head coach Lance Leipold, was the leader of the offensive line unit who did not give up a sack through the first three games.
Novitsky was on the preseason Rimington Trophy Watch List, an award that recognizes the best center in all of college football.
The last offensive member to receive all-conference honors was senior tight end Mason Fairchild. Fairchild gathered 29 receptions for 363 yards and five touchdowns on the year. His 29 receptions were nine more than he had accumulated through his first three years at Kansas.
Wrapping up the second team honors is redshirt Junior defensive end Lonnie Phelps. Phelps opened everyone’s eyes with a three sack performance against Tennessee Tech in the first game of the season. The performance made him the focal point of every offenses’ game plan as he continued to apply pressure to opposing quarterbacks.
He finished the year with seven sacks, with the most notable play being a strip sack versus Kansas State.
The Jayhawks' also had the following players make All-Big 12 Honorable Mention:
Senior safety Kenny Logan Jr
Sophomore running back Devin Neal
Redshirt-senior left guard Dominick Puni
Sixth year super-Senior left tackle Earl Bostick Jr
Of the players that received honors, Bostick is the only one ineligible to return next year for Kansas. The Jayhawks' get ready for Bostick’s final game, a bowl game that has not yet been announced yet.