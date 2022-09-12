Sophomore cornerback Cobee Bryant has been named Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week after his game-sealing, 86-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Jayhawks' 55-42 overtime win over West Virginia in Morgantown on Saturday.
The play came after West Virginia’s redshirt-junior wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton had collected 11 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns.
However, in overtime with the game on the line, Bryant made the biggest play of the game. Bryant jumped in front of Ford-Wheaton’s out route, picked the ball off in stride, and ran all the way down the sideline to the end zone. The play ended the game, sealing the Jayhawks' 2-0 record.
In addition to the interception, Bryant also collected four tackles and a pass break-up in the award-winning performance.
The play is Bryant’s 2nd touchdown of the year, as he picked up a blocked field goal and took it the distance in the opening game versus Tennessee Tech.
Bryant is not a stranger to big plays in Big 12 road games. He had a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown in the win over Texas in Austin last year for the Jayhawks.
Bryant is now the second Jayhawk to win Big 12 defensive player of the week this season, as redshirt-junior defensive end Lonnie Phelps won the award after the win over Tennessee Tech.
The Jayhawk defense looks to continue making improvements in their next game against Houston on Saturday at 3 p.m.