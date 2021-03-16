Redshirt junior Cole Larsen was magnificent this weekend for Kansas baseball in its series against Omaha. In his start on Saturday, he pitched a complete-game shutout to lead the Jayhawks to a 9-0 win over the Mavericks.
This incredible performance earned him a Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week award. He is sharing the award with Oklahoma State’s Justin Campbell, who had a 14 strikeout performance on Tuesday against Oral Roberts University.
On Saturday, Larsen allowed eight hits and punched in six strikeouts to lead the Jayhawks to victory. It was a dominating performance from start to finish for the right-hander, as he allowed a couple of hits, but it never felt like he wasn't in control of the game.
He was lights out the entire start, but this is nothing new for the Jamestown native.
Larsen has been dialed in the entire season and has been one of the best pitchers in the Big 12 flaunting a 0.69 ERA, which is second in the conference. He is also tied for second in strikeouts with 32 in four appearances.
His complete-game shutout is one of only two in the Big 12 this season, the other belonging to Texas’s ace, Ty Madden. Last week Larsen was the only pitcher in the conference to pitch a complete game, let alone a shutout.
Larsen has been a deciding factor in several of the Jayhawk’s wins this season with a record of 2-1. The only loss on his record came from his start against FGCU where he allowed two ER in a 3-2 Jayhawk loss. Those two runs are the only two ER that he has allowed this entire season. That being said, Larsen has not allowed an ER the entire month of March.
Next, Kansas baseball game will be at Missouri State on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in a one-game series. Then, on Friday the Jayhawks will be at Hoglund Ballpark for their home opener against Creighton at 3 p.m., which can be streamed on ESPN+.