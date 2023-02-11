For the second time during the 2022-2023 academic year, ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Lawrence. This time it will be for the basketball edition, when Kansas hosts Baylor on Feb. 18.
On Oct. 8, the Jayhawk football team’s 5-0 start prompted ESPN to bring their show to Lawrence. The Jayhawks fell 38-31 to TCU, who went on to play in the national championship game.
The last time GameDay came for Jayhawk basketball was for the 80-62 loss to Kentucky during the national championship season for Kansas.
The Jayhawks look to reverse their most recent results whenever ESPN’s biggest college sports show comes to town. To do so, they’ll need to avenge the 75-69 loss they suffered to Baylor on Jan. 23.
The show will be on air at 10 a.m. and students will be let in sometime beforehand to be seated. The game against Baylor starts at 3 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.
The Kansan will update students when a more definite schedule becomes available.