The Jayhawks dominated the Missouri Tigers 102-65 in the reunion of the Border War, which had been on hiatus since 2012.

Redshirt sophomore guard and Columbia, Missouri native Dajuan Harris Jr. tied his career-high in points, scoring 13, which helped Kansas surpass the Tigers. In 25 minutes of play, Harris only missed one field goal, shooting 5-6 from the field, with three of them coming from the three-point line. Harris also had two rebounds and two assists and collected a steal.

Harris got the ball rolling early as he came out shooting after the first media timeout. Coming out of the stoppage, he hit both of his three-point shots and gave a spark to the Jayhawks. This brought Kansas to its first 10 point lead of the game, 19-9.

“They forced me to make shots. Then my teammates gave me the confidence that I needed and my coaches. I just wanted to make the shot.” Harris said. “You know, I think I’ve been zero for eight from three, so everybody’s gonna be helping in the lane a lot. I just needed to be ready to shoot.”

Because Columbia is Harris’ hometown, he knew that showing up and performing the way he did was even more personal than it was for others.

“I had some family that had wanted me to perform good in front of my family, then my teammates, the crowd and it’s my birthday too,” Harris said with laughter.

Harris mentioned that before the game, he had a chance to speak to his grandpa, who told him that the two of them went to the last Border War contest. Harris says he doesn’t remember the result, however.

Senior guard Ochai Agbaji had some quick thoughts to share as well, as the veteran and team leader thought that Harris looked confident today and enjoyed seeing him shoot the ball.

“It was good seeing Dajuan make those shots,” Agbaji said. “We see him make those shots in practice all of the time, so it’s not like we don’t think he can make them, we just want him to keep shooting. Keep being that same aggressive player that he came out with today.”

Coach Bill Self was also very pleased with the way Harris showed confidence on the court and how he managed to have a great offensive game today.

“It’s great. It’s his birthday, and he scored his career-high today, and he played great too, not just shooting the ball. He played great as far as just how he handled the ball and made a couple of great passes.” Self said. “It was perfect, Juan needed to have a good offensive game for his season, for his confidence. So this was big for a lot of reasons.”

The Jayhawks will continue their season this Saturday, Dec. 18th against Stephen F. Austin at Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.