Column
Class of 2021 recruit Devin Neal is one of the most intriguing prospects joining Kansas in the fall, being a dual-athlete in football and baseball. Neal is more commonly known as a running back since football is his scholarship sport, but Neal is also a capable baseball player.
“We know Devin is regarded as a high ranked recruit in football,” baseball head coach Ritch Price said in an interview with KU Athletics. “He also has the ability to be a drafted baseball player in the future as he continues to develop and gain experience on the baseball field.”
Neal was granted the freedom of playing both sports at KU, nothing new for him as he played basketball in high school, along with football and baseball.
Coming from Lawrence High School, Neal is very familiar with KU and has always been a fan of the University. On his signing day Neal described it as "a dream come true" to come to Kansas. He knew that he wanted to be a dual-athlete in college and KU provided that opportunity for him.
As the Prep Baseball Report No. 2 outfielder in Kansas and No. 9 player in Kansas, Neal is comfortable around the diamond and has prior experience that will translate nicely to the college level. It is unlikely he will receive hefty playing time his freshman year with the depth KU has in the outfield, but, in a couple years, he could be a player to keep an eye out for.
The outfield position at KU is very young right now and Neal would have to impress immensely to rise up the depth chart and get playing time. But if anyone was to be able to do it, it would be him.
Other star football players, like former Oklahoma Sooner Kyler Murray and Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston, had to decide on whether to enter the NFL or the MLB drafts. Neal could find himself in a similar situation coming out of college.