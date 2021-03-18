There’s nothing more crushing in March than having one of the teams you selected to go deep in your bracket lose in the first round. On the other hand, picking the correct upset can fill you with joy.
With upsets bound to happen, since it is March Madness of course, here’s a look at a team from each region seeded 10 and below that could bust your bracket.
West Region: No. 13 seeded Ohio
Ohio is a scary team and has one of the most dynamic guards in the country in senior Jason Preston, who is averaging just over 17 points per game. With Virginia’s COVID-19 issues, I see the potential for Ohio to pull off a first round upset, or even head to the Sweet 16.
The Bobcats also have some talented bigs down low in senior Dwight Wilson III and redshirt junior Ben Vander Plas. Those two average a combined 27.7 points and 13.2 rebounds per game.
Last time Ohio was in the tournament in 2012, the Bobcats coasted to a Sweet 16 appearance.
East Region: No. 12 seeded Georgetown
Coming off a Big East Tournament title game where Georgetown beat Creighton 73-48, the Hoyas are playing their best basketball when it matters most. They barely snuck into the NCAA tournament field with an automatic bid.
Georgetown also has a dynamic guard in senior Jahvon Blair and dominant post presence in 6-foot-11 sophomore center Qudus Wahab. They will be a tough beat for any team, and I can see the Hoyas making a decent run.
Georgetown will open up against No. 5 seed Colorado on Saturday, March 20 at 11:15 a.m.
South Region: No. 11 seeded Utah State
I fell in love with Utah State when watching them play in the Mountain West Tournament. Although the Aggies lost to San Diego State in the championship game, they are still a talented team and more than capable of a few upsets.
The Aggies' best player is seven-foot center Neemias Queta, who is currently averaging a double-double. He can pose matchup problems in the paint for teams without a solidified center, like Texas Tech, who Utah State plays in the first round on Friday at 11:45 a.m.
I put Utah State in the Sweet 16 for my bracket, and I think the Aggies sure do have a chance to make Cinderella-type run.
Midwest Region: No. 10 seeded Rutgers
The Big 10 was the toughest conference in college basketball this year. While Rutgers’ 15-11 record doesn’t look the greatest, they’ve played so many quality teams. I have Rutgers as a sleeper pick in the Elite 8.
Led by junior forward Ron Harper Jr. with 15.4 points per game, Rutgers has shot makers all over the floor. The Scarlet Knights have defeated five teams currently in the NCAA Tournament field, and they can play with anyone on any given night.
Rutgers will open the tournament against No. 7 seed Clemson on Friday at 8:20 p.m.