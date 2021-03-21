In a game without redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson, Kansas men’s basketball remained cool, calm and collected in a 93-84 win against the No. 14-seeded Eastern Washington Eagles.
Kansas was able to keep its offense clicking in a shootout matchup, finishing the contest shooting 47.9% from the floor and 40% from behind the arc, which was enough to keep Eastern Washington from completing the upset.
Three Jayhawks recorded 20+ points in that game, with the most notable contribution from junior forward David McCormack. In his first game back after quarantine because of COVID-19 protocols, it seemed McCormack was on a mission to make his presence felt.
McCormack was the key to this win for the Jayhawks with his size and physicality. Kansas was able to force its will inside the paint, and McCormack was able to deliver with easy layups and hook shots to rack up the points. He finished with a team high 22 points off of the bench along with nine rebounds.
One big takeaway from this game for Kansas is its total team offense. While the defense faltered, giving up 35 points to redshirt junior forward Tanner Groves and 23 points to his brother, sophomore guard Jacob Groves, the Jayhawks were able to keep the offense clicking and outscore their opponent to prevail in the end.
Wilson is expected to suit up for the Jayhawks’ next game against No. 6 ranked USC Trojans, where his production on both ends of the floor will be a key to winning.
Wilson will provide a huge boost to Kansas' defense. Freshman forward Evan Mobley, standing seven foot tall, will be a matchup nightmare for the Jayhawks’ post players, and Wilson will look to drive at Mobley and cause foul trouble to keep him off of the court.
Wilson’s 12.1 ppg will ease the offensive load on Kansas’ backcourt players, with the offense likely going post-centric against USC. If Mobley is able to lock up the paint against McCormack and Wilson, then Wilson will need to force the action and make multiple drive-and-kick out plays to the wing for easy threes.
If Kansas is going to win, it will need to rely on another 20+ point scoring night from McCormack, while also keeping up its shooting touch from the outside to create space for easy drive-ins. The Jayhawks will need to shoot between 30-35% from deep to force USC to pressure their shooters.
Catch the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks take on the No. 6 USC Trojans Monday at 8:40 p.m. on CBS.