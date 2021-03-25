I have now spent one year as a beat writer covering Kansas men’s basketball and have experienced a plethora of press conferences. From my calculations, I’ve spent about 2,000 minutes in these press conferences, and there were definitely certain quotes that caught my eye.
Here are some of my favorites from the season from Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self and players.
Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson after leading KU against Kentucky
“My thing is, when you rebound the ball, feeling the ball -- you always get a touch, you're always active in the game. So by me rebounding, I always stay in tune with anything on the court. And that mentality of a junkyard dog is just that chip on my shoulder, you know, everything that I’ve come through from last year not being able to play at all. I wanted to come out and prove to people what I could do.”
Coach Bill Self after defeating Kentucky in the Champions Classic
“That was ugly, but the key to having great seasons isn’t winning when you play good. If you have good players and you play well, you’re probably going to win most of those games. The key to having great seasons is somehow winning games when you're not good, and we’ve done that a ton in the time I’ve been here and tonight was another one of those.”
Junior guard/forward Tyon Grant-Foster after his block against NDSU
“I knew number five was going to shoot it, and once he did the spin I knew he wasn’t going to see me coming over because he turned his back to me. I knew he was going to think I was staying out there, and I love blocking shots, so I knew I was going to go get it.”
Self on the atmosphere, tickets for home game against Creighton
“It felt like an NCAA Tournament game because there were obviously fans from both sides. Let's call it like it is, Creighton brought like 500-700 fans. I thought it didn’t have the full home court that we would have if it's all us, and even at 2500… I was a little disappointed, and take this for what it's worth and nobody probably cares, but if our fans can’t come to the games, don’t sell them on a secondary market. Give them to a Jayhawk fan. Sell them to a Jayhawk fan. Call the ticket office and let us pay you back for them. Hell, I’ll pay you back. I will personally pay you back for the tickets if you cannot come so we can give them to a Kansas fan.”
Self on the winning play against Texas Tech to open Big 12 play
“Ochai couldn’t have been more wide open for an uncontested dunk, but they did a great job on Marcus on the ball with high hands, and he said he was nervous to throw it because he didn’t think he could get it over him. And then somehow or another, we miss him on the easy pass, and Marcus finds him perfectly on a hard pass and Ochai’s able to squeeze it in. I mean, unbelievable play. If we were going to win the game, it was fitting for Ochai to make the play to win the game.”
Jalen Wilson after the historic home loss to Texas on Jan. 2
“This hasn’t happened in 18 years. This is very embarrassing. We’re a really good team and today we didn’t show what we’re capable of.”
Sophomore guard Christian Braun before Iowa State on Jan. 15
“Losing games like that, where it was just more of a game where we got out hustled, it wasn’t that they were just better than us as a team, but they just played harder than us. Losing games like that you know you have to take more pride in getting on the floor first and defensive stuff, and you worry about the offensive stuff later. We need to take more pride in our defense and being the first on the floor, getting 50-50 balls, and I think those are things that will translate to winning.”
Self after a third straight loss to Oklahoma on Jan. 23
“I don’t think [we’re] broken, but I do think we certainly need some repairing. We need a new boost of energy -- may need to shake things up lineup wise. The storybook season is done. What we have to create is a storybook ending. We’re 4-4 in the league, and we’ve played a heck of a schedule. It’s not lost by any stretch as far as us having a great season, but the storybook part of the season is not going to play out.”
Self after dropping out of the AP Poll for the first time since 2009
“It's better to be ranked than not ranked, but if you don’t like where you’re ranked then play better next week. We still control if we are going to be ranked or not or where we’ll be ranked. Certainly, I wished we hadn’t fallen out, but we didn’t deserve to be in.”
Jalen Wilson post game in fourth-straight win vs. K-State on Feb. 17
“I love where we’re at right now. We have a lot of confidence on the offensive and defensive end, we are playing for each other on both ends. We are really just meshing together right now, are on a good win streak, so it's going to be a fun three games coming up.”
Junior forward David McCormack on his block in the win against Baylor
“I think it was Ochai who was guarding baseline, and I saw him just kind of get beat for a half step, and I was like ‘this is the moment that I need to send this to the third row.’ The exclamation point was the staredown to tell him to get out of here, nothing was coming easy even at the end of the game.”
Coach Bill Self before the UTEP game on where this team could improve
“I’d like to see some consistency offensively and see some guys getting confidence going into the postseason. We haven’t quite put together yet our ability to consistently make shots and manufacture more points. It’s not quite like it was a month ago, but we aren’t where we need to be offensively.”
Marcus Garrett on his time at KU after the NCAA Tournament loss to USC
“It's been incredible. Especially Coach Self, he gave me the opportunity. He changed my life. I'm actually going to be the first person in my family to graduate in May. I really appreciate what him and the coaching staff have done for me and my family over these past four years. The way he taught me how to be a man really. Coming from where I come from, you really don't know a lot about being a man, things outside of basketball, but Coach Self taught me everything.”