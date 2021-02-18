It’s been a week and a half since Kansas men’s basketball dropped out of the AP Top-25 Poll.
During a tough stretch in January, the Jayhawks looked uncompetitive at times. A record of 12-7 isn’t exactly normal for Kansas under coach Bill Self — especially if you add a mediocre 6-5 conference record.
However, Kansas has turned it around as of late, winning four straight games to give them momentum heading into three games against ranked opponents No. 15 Texas Tech, No. 12 Texas and No. 2 Baylor.
The Jayhawks now sit at 10-5 in the Big 12 and practically control their own destiny to grab second place. Records are a bit skewed, but the Big 12 has a plan for that, and if Kansas wins out they have a chance.
Kansas may have found success lately because of weaker opponents, but you can’t argue how well the defense has played. Kansas held Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Kansas State to its worst offensive performances this season.
#kubball defense the last 4 games:OSU: - 66 pts (worst this year)- 0.84 ppp (worst this year)ISU: - 64 pts (6th worst this yr)- 0.88 PPP (5th worst this yr)ISU:- 50 pts (worst this yr)- 0.76 PPP (worst this yr)KSU:- 41 pts (worst this yr)- 0.62 PPP (worst this yr)— Nick Schwerdt (@nick_schwerdt) February 18, 2021
Defense has become the identity of this team, like it or not. It may be hard to watch, but with inconsistent shooting — and the uncertainty of who will put up consistent scoring numbers in the starting lineup — Kansas has to make its opponents play bad offensively.
This is exactly what the Jayhawks have done recently, and the defensive mindset will have to continue if there’s any chance of Kansas having what coach Bill Self called a “storybook ending” to the season.
Honestly, I still think this is a final four-caliber team and really, if Kansas can heat up on the offensive end, there’s no reason to think they can’t compete with the best teams in the country.
Yes, the ball has stuck at times on offense. And yeah, Kansas doesn’t have that true “go-to” guy like in years past. But if shooters like junior guard Ochai Agbaji, sophomore guard Christian Braun, redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson and even senior guard Marcus Garrett can get hot, the sky's the limit.
Everyone has had the hot hand from time to time this season, as each starter has led Kansas in single-game scoring. However, all five starters have posted double figures in just three games this year. Two of those ended up in losses (Oklahoma State and West Virginia).
If these scorers can consistently mesh in a game and hit outside shots, Kansas will definitely be a hard team to beat down the stretch.
The three-game, regular season-ending gauntlet starts with Texas Tech at home Saturday. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. inside Allen Fieldhouse.