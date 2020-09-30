Column
The selection of Kansas true freshman Jalon Daniels to start at quarterback last Saturday against Baylor came as a surprise to most.
In his first drive as a starter, Daniels led the Jayhawks on an impressive 8-play, 79-yard touchdown drive to go up 7-0, highlighted by a 23-yard completion to senior wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. Daniels finished the game 19-for-33 for 159 passing yards and 23 rushing yards.
“He shows everyone in the stadium that he is an athlete, that he’s strong and capable,” Kansas football coach Les Miles said after the game. “But we’re not going to play with just that one-dimensional quarterback [style]. What we’re going to do is make that man just what we anticipate he can be, and that is a guy who is talented at both run and pass.”
Daniels' early success was about all he could find against Baylor. After the first drive, Kansas failed to score until early in the fourth quarter. The offense failed to gain any real momentum and was hampered by an inability to execute on third down.
However, this was the first college action Daniels has seen other than his brief appearance in the Coastal Carolina game. There was no spring ball, meaning there hasn't been a chance for him to get used to the level of competition.
What did we expect? Was Daniels supposed to magically turn around the Kansas offense in his first start against a very respectable Baylor defense? Of course he struggled at times, but his potential is still through the roof.
"Jalon is going to be special. I’m saying it right now, Jalon is going to be really good,” senior offensive lineman Chris Hughes said. “He did a great job this weekend commanding the huddle. That kid's level to improve is outside of this room.”
Let’s be honest, the Big 12 has a lot of quality teams this year, including three teams in the top 25 that Kansas has not played yet. Sitting at 0-3 and only Big 12 opponents remaining on the schedule, it is very possible the Jayhawks finish this 2020 season winless.
Additionally, Daniels will remain a freshman next year, after the NCAA Division I Board of Directors voted to extend fall athletes another year of eligibility. So why not let Daniels develop this year into the quarterback he is capable of becoming?
Miles said Daniels is still learning how to manage games, how to read the defense and how to make the “style of throw he needs to make for the completion.” These are all things that will be improved upon with reps and experience.
Daniels has the arm talent and athleticism. He just needs time to learn.
“You probably saw his arm, but you didn’t see the highlights of his arm,” Miles said. “We know the highlights he is capable of producing, so that’s why we started him.”
In the first game against Coastal Carolina, senior Thomas MacVittie and junior Miles Kendrick shared playing time at quarterback. MacVittie was named the starter and struggled to find a rhythm in the passing game. Eventually, Kendrick took over after MacVittie went out with an apparent shoulder injury and found slightly more success with two touchdown passes.
Still, neither quarterback really stood out. Daniels was quite the opposite against Baylor, showcasing his arm with a near 60-plus yard bomb that just missed senior wide receiver Andrew Parchment in the first quarter. Later in the game, sophomore running back Velton Garnder dropped what would have been an easy touchdown pass.
“He’s exciting to watch and I feel like he’s going to help our team a lot,” junior linebacker Jay Dineen said. “I remember one time in practice I tried to pick him off and it went right through my hands. He’s got a canon.”
There’s no doubt that the talent is there for Daniels. If he’s given the opportunity to start moving forward, who knows how good the Kansas offense can become by the end of the season. Daniels is the best option moving forward and he should get the opportunity to prove that.
“He’s got leadership, he’s one of the team favorites and I think we’re on the right path with him,” Miles said.
The Jayhawks will be back in action at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday against No. 17 Oklahoma State. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.