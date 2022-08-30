Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels has already been named the starter for week one against Tennessee Tech. However, redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean is playing some of his best football yet, according to Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.
“He had a great camp,” Kotelnicki said. “He’s playing the best football I've seen him play.”
Though having parity like this can be helpful at times, it also creates competition. Competition can often have negative impacts in the locker room, but that’s not the case for the quarterbacks.
“Sometimes competition creates strife, and can be unhealthy for a program,” Kotelnicki said. “In that room in particular, I think they're happy for the other guy's success.”
The relationship between Daniels and Bean is even stronger outside of football, adding to a healthy competition.
“Me and his relationship is just so off field,” Daniels said. “We support each other, whatever we do. You know, even if we're going to do something outside of football, he's gonna support me in it.”
The support is evident, even during the mishaps that can occur throughout practice.
“If my head is down in practice, he's gonna be the guy to come up to me and say ‘next play JD,’ and vice versa," Daniels said. "If he's down, I'm gonna go to him like ‘The next play, you're good, next throw.”
This competition creates confidence among the two, and makes it an even greater feeling knowing that it will make them better.
“Bean has a tremendous amount of abilities,” Daniels said. “His speed, the amount of throws he's able to make all across the field, I just feel like it definitely gives me confidence, but to know that me and him are competing with each other to make each other better just makes me make me feel great as well.”