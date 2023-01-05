Kansas men’s basketball has started out conference play 2-0, following an impressive road win over Texas Tech. One thing that’s been common within Big 12 Conference play is how competitive it can get.
"When you look at Texas Tech, they're 0-2,” head coach Bill Self said. “They could have beat us, could have beat TCU at TCU. That's the type of league it is.”
The game against Texas Tech went down to the wire and is something that redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson is expecting every game.
“Every single night is going to be a battle, as we've seen the past two games for us and throughout the conference,” Wilson said. “It starts in practice. Preparing for those physical battles, playing through contact, I think we did that well in practices playing through no calls."
With every game being a battle, playing in the Big 12 requires a different type of toughness. One that this young Jayhawk team is striving for.
“I think this team is a different kind of tough,” Wilson said. “It's a lot of new guys, and we're younger, but you can just see the hunger to reach those levels. I think the new guys that came here saw how we did last year, what it took, and it started with toughness.”
When it comes to playing tough in games that go down to the wire, momentum can swing easily.
“I feel like no lead is really safe in our conference because teams are so well coached and players are so good,” Wilson said. “We just got to learn that when we have those leads, we gotta make the right plays and not turn the ball over. Make the best shots that we can to maximize our lead, and just leave out the game not having to win by one or two.”
Making key shots hasn’t been an issue for the Jayhawks, but stopping the opponent from making them has been.
“The negative is that in our league so far, the two games in which we shot the three very well, our opponents have shot it just as well,” Self said. “Where it’s 46.8% and our opponents that are 46%. So, it's not like it's been a huge advantage for us being a good three-point shooting team because we haven't guarded the arc at all up until this point in the first two games.”
While conference play is just two games in, there’s still a long way to go.
“You stop and think, there’s 16 more games left,” Self said. “It's a long grind, and you can't get too up or too down, no matter where you're at. There's still time to change it one way or another. You can't waste opportunities, and so far, we've been fortunate that we have not.”
The Jayhawks are in action next on Jan. 7 at West Virginia. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN+.