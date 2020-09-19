Kansas cross country began its season Saturday with the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm. The Jayhawks faced off against Iowa State and Kansas State in the meet.
In the men's 6K race, the Cyclones came out victorious with 20 points. Iowa State took home the top three spots, and five of the top nine. Junior Wesley Kiptoo placed first in his Cyclone debut with a time of 18:06. Seniors Festus Lagat and Milo Greder rounded out the top three, with times of 18:19.6 and 18:20, respectively.
Kansas State rounded out the top five with sophomore Cooper Schroeder (18:26.9) and senior Noah Stevenson (18:29.7). The Wildcats scored 40 points and finished second overall.
For the Jayhawks, senior Ben Butler was their first finisher placing seventh with a time of 18:35.7. Butler was the only runner that placed inside the top 10 for Kansas. Senior George Letner crossed the finish line next for Kansas, placing 12th (19:05). The men’s team scored 65 points and finished third overall.
"It was really good to have a race, they haven’t raced since early March," cross country coach Stanley Redwine said in Kansas Athletics news release. "It was tough taking a nail on both the men and women; there’s a lot we have to get better at and a lot of work we have to do before our next race."
In the women’s 5K race, Iowa State took the victory with 16 points, as eight runners placed in the top 10. Senior Cailie Logue finished first with a time of 17:08.4, beating the next runner by 42 seconds.
Iowa State runners took home second, third and fourth as well, with junior Winrose Chesang finishing second (17:50.4), sophomore Dana Feyen in third (17:59.3) and sophomore Janette Schraft in fourth (18:06.9).
Kansas State finished with 60 points and placed second. The Wildcats had one runner inside the top 10, with junior Kassidy Johnson finishing fifth (18:09).
As for the Jayhawks, sophomore Avryl Johnson was the first finisher, coming in 10th with a time of 18:33.4. Sophomore Lona Latema was next up in 12th place (18:59), followed by junior Alexys Barton placing 14th (19:12.6). Freshmen Kenadi Krueger (19:20.8) and Addison Coppinger (19:31.5) finished in 15th and 16th, respectively. The Kansas women’s team finished with 62 points total and finished third.
The Jayhawks will next race at the Gans Greek Classic in Columbia, Missouri, Oct. 3. Race time is set for 9:00 a.m.