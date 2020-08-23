Former Kansas football defensive tackle Isi Holani, who played for the Jayhawks from 2016-18, died Saturday, according to a release from Kansas Athletics. Holani was 24 years old.
The cause of Holani’s death was not public as of Sunday afternoon.
Holani, originally from Kaumana, Hawaii, played in 17 games for Kansas, with 23 career tackles and 2.0 sacks. Before his time at Kansas, Holani spent his first two seasons at Reedley College and Riverside Community College. Holani graduated from the University of Kansas in 2018.
Former teammates and Kansas football coaches shared memories and condolences on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
Former Kansas defensive lineman Daniel Wise shared his thoughts on Twitter, along with a video of Holani graduating in 2018 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
“He was a true warrior, a great man, friend and brother,” Wise said. “Always in good spirits, and full of life! Love you bro.”
Hakeem Adeniji, a former Kansas offensive lineman, shared a photo of Holani on Twitter.
“Fly high bro, can’t count how many laughs we’ve shared over the years,” Adeniji said. “No matter what this man would always put a smile on your face.”
Jelani Brown, a former Kansas defensive tackle, said on Twitter it was “an honor to share a DL room” with Holani and line up alongside him.
“[Holani was] one of the first people I met when I got up here and I’ll never forget you or the memories we have [made],” Brown said. “Love you dawg.”
North Texas defensive coordinator Clint Bowen, who coached on the Kansas football staff from 1998-2009 and 2012-2019, shared his thoughts of his former player on Twitter.
“[It’s too] difficult to believe he is gone,” Bowen said. “[Holani was] the type of person that made everyone around him better. So thankful our paths crossed.”
Kansas football coach Les Miles, even though he never coached Holani, also shared his condolences on Twitter.
“Myself and the Kansas Football family are saddened by the loss of one of our very own,” Miles said. “He was a great member of our program and will always be remembered for his dedication to the Jayhawks. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. May you Rest In Peace, Isi Holani.”
