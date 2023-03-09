Kansas basketball defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday afternoon, with redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. standing out on both ends of the floor.
Harris scored 13 points for Kansas, also totaling eight assists and grabbing four rebounds. Harris also held West Virginia’s leading scorer, fifth-year senior guard Erik Stevenson, to just 13 points, well below his season average of 15.5 points per game.
Kansas interim head coach Norm Roberts took notice of Harris’ play against Stevenson in Thursday’s matchup.
“We kept Dajuan connected to Stevenson,” Roberts said. “That’s why he’s the defensive player of the year. He’s ridiculous in how he can get through screens and make it tough for guys to score.”
Stevenson himself also had praise for Harris’ performance on Thursday afternoon.
“He makes up for his lack of size if you will, with great hands and good instincts,” Stevenson said.
Harris totaled five steals in the contest, as the Jayhawks went on to score 13 points off of 13 total Mountaineer turnovers.
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins credited Harris’ success to his defensive abilities.
“He’s a great on-ball defender, and we have a lot of those in our league,” Huggins said.
Teammate and redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson mentioned how Harris affects the game in so many ways as a leader on this team.
“Today he showed exactly why he is who he is, scoring the ball, getting assists, defending, even had some rebounds,” Wilson said. “Just all around, guy’s a leader on the team.”
Freshman guard Gradey Dick also had high praises for Harris following the quarterfinal win.
“He’s been doing this all year, so there’s no surprises there, he’s the most selfless dude I have ever played with,” Dick said.
Harris and the rest of the Jayhawk team are set to take on fifth-seeded Iowa State Friday afternoon at 6 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.