Redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. went into Tuesday night’s Champions Classic versus Duke, leading the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio with 13.00. While the ratio went down to 11.5, Harris recorded a career-high 10 assists in the 69-64 win, with only one turnover.
“The thing that makes Dajuan so good is he’s got unbelievable poise. He stays poised throughout the whole game, and he’s always trying to make plays for others,” said Norm Roberts, Kansas acting head coach.
Harris’ poise was evident down the stretch in some of the most important offensive possessions of the game for the Jayhawks.
First, he threw a pinpoint backdoor lob to freshman guard Gradey Dick to take the lead with 1:39 to go in the game.
He then was once again the one with the ball in his hands when the Jayhawks needed a basket. This time, he and sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. executed a perfect pick and roll, in which Harris made the pass, leading to Adams scoring through a foul.
The play put Kansas up 67-62 with 22 seconds to go and was essential to sealing the game.
“Him making that pass to KJ on the roll was really, really good,” said Roberts.
Roberts also chimed in on Harris’s play on the other side of the ball, saying that, “Defensively, he was terrific.”
Harris had more assists than Duke as a team, who had just eight compared to his 10.
Harris, a known shut-down defender, had a tough task in guarding Duke’s junior guard Jeremy Roach, holding him to 16 points while Roach played all 40 minutes.
“He’s one of the fastest guards I’ve ever seen,” said coach Roberts on Roach.
Harris’ teammates take notice of how he plays the game, even though it may not look impressive on the stat sheet.
“There's 10 guys on the floor, and I know if I got to choose one guy to scrap with, it’s going to be Dajuan,” said redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson about his point guard.
Harris displayed this scrappiness in multiple ways, one of which was sacrificing his body to take charges.
“Dajuan just really embraced giving himself up for the team and making it about everyone else, and I think that’s one of his greatest qualities is just his selflessness,” said Wilson.
When Harris is making plays defensively, it rubs off on the team. When Harris took his first charge of the night, junior guard Joseph Yesefu and freshman guard Gradey Dick each took a charge shortly after.
His play rubbing off on his teammates was obvious in one of the more evident plays of the night when he blocked a layup attempt off of the backboard. The 6-foot-1-inch guard’s block was then followed by a very similar block from 6-foot-11 freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr.
“You saw the block he made in the first half. It was insane, just shows his heart, his will to win no matter what’s going on in the game,” said Wilson
Whether Harris is inspiring the rest of the team with his play, being selfless, or posting the nation's highest assist-to-turnover ratio, it is clear that Harris has been special. Something Wilson knows head coach Bill Self values deeply, saying, “That point guard role has always been special to Coach Self.”
Harris looks to keep up his play as the Jayhawks continue their season on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m.