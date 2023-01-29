Kansas basketball knocked off the Kentucky Wildcats by a final score of 77-68 Saturday afternoon at Rupp Arena.
Kansas junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. had been struggling for Kansas coming into this matchup against the Wildcats. In his last three appearances for the Jayhawks, Harris totaled just five points and turned the ball over 11 times in those three games.
Harris would bounce back when the lights were the brightest, a primetime game against fellow blue blood in Kentucky.
Staring down a four-game losing streak got Harris going early and often. Harris played 19 minutes in the first half, where he would score eight points, dish out four assists, and grab a rebound. Harris went 3-for-4 from the floor in the opening half, including going a perfect 2-for-2 from beyond the arc.
Kansas head coach Bill Self noted the importance of those two first-half threes from Dajuan Harris.
“I told him he had to at least make three [three-pointers] tonight, but he didn’t, but the first two were huge,” Self said.
Harris went cold shooting the ball in the second half but did what he does best, make his teammates better. Harris dished out four more assists in the second half, making eight for the game.
Self pointed out that it was the way Harris managed the game that led to success.
“I thought Dajuan really controlled the game,” Self said.
Harris held his point guard opponent, Kentucky senior guard CJ Fredrick to just two points, as Fredrick shot the ball poorly, as he went 1-for-8 from the floor and went 0-for-5 from three.
Harris and the Jayhawks will head back to Lawrence to take on the Kansas State Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be aired on ESPN+.