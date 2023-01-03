Redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris notched a career-high 18 points Tuesday evening in the Jayhawks' 75-72 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Harris came into the game averaging 7.5 points per game and hit his season average in the first half of Tuesday’s matchup with Texas Tech, boosting Kansas to a 43-36 lead heading into the locker room.
Harris attributed his fast start to his mentality coming into the game, based on what he told his teammates.
“Before the game even started, I felt good for some reason, and tonight was my night,” Harris said.
Harris was perfect in the first half of play, as he went 100% from the floor, scoring both of his shots from beyond the arc. Also, Harris picked up two assists and a steal in the opening frame.
Harris would continue to score at an efficient rate, as he scored another 10 points in the second half while continuing to shoot the ball at a near-perfect rate. He would end the game with 18 total points, going six-for-seven from the field, 100% from three-point land, and one-for-two from the free-throw line.
Kansas head coach Bill Self mentioned that getting Harris more involved in the offense is something that he had been planning on due to the way opponents try to match up with him.
“The way teams are going to play him, at least up until this point, they are going to dare him to beat them, and tonight he did,” Self said.
Harris recorded two steals, three assists, and a rebound to add to his career-high night in scoring.
This win moves Harris and the Jayhawks to 13-1 on the season, and the team will look to continue their winning ways in their next matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown. The game is set for Saturday, Jan. 7, with tip-off at 5 p.m.