Once again, redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris was arguably Kansas men’s basketball’s most impactful player on the floor.
The Columbia, Missouri native finished with the best plus/minus at +22 in 35 minutes and made 3-of-4 three-pointers in the Jayhawks 93-84 win against Eastern Washington. Harris was also impactful on the defensive end, creating disruption with two steals and one block.
“[Dajuan Harris] was probably the best player we had from start to finish,” Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said to the media postgame. “Ochai [Agbaji] and Christian [Braun] also made some plays. It was a hard game. It was a great game to win in the tournament. It's great to advance.”
Harris' shot making was also timely, as Harris hit his treys when Kansas needed it most.
“He played great. He came out there, he did what Dajuan does. He took the shots that were open and knocked them down,” senior guard Marcus Garrett said.
Harris' first three came after a rough start for KU, as his jumper brought Kansas within five points at 12-7. Later on in the first half, Harris hit another crucial three to end a 10-0 Eastern Washington run over three minutes, bringing the score to 32-31 in favor of the Eagles.
During crunch time, Harris didn’t shy away from staying aggressive. A three pointer around the midway point of the second half by Harris, followed by a layup, gave the Jayhawks their first lead of the second half at 66-63.
From there, Kansas never looked back.
“Tonight we faced a team that was hungry, they got hungrier in the second half and did a great job rebounding,” Eastern Washington head coach Shantay Legans said. “I got to give all the guys on Kansas credit, but I love my team. They play with such fun, they played hard and they did everything I’ve asked. I couldn’t be more proud of a basketball team.”
Now, Kansas will face off against another tough pair of brothers, go figure. Seven foot freshman forward Evan Mobley and his sophomore 6-foot-10 older brother Isaiah pose matchup problems for teams.
Against Drake in the first round Saturday, the two combined for 32 points and 16 rebounds. Evan Mobley is also a top prospect in the upcoming NBA Draft.
Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson is supposed to be able to suit up on Monday, per Self, and it will be imperative for him to be in the lineup to help combat a lengthy USC team. However, his playing time could be limited.
Kansas needs to hone in on its defensive identity and guard if they are going to stay alive and may need to lean on outside shooters with USC’s size inside.
Tipoff time has not been set for Monday’s game at the moment of publication.